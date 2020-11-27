Lockie Ferguson takes five wickets as New Zealand beat West Indies in topsy-turvy T20 international
New Zealand beat West Indies in topsy-turvy, rain-affected first T20; Lockie Ferguson takes five wickets with his initial burst seeing West Indies slip from 58-0 to 59-5; Kieron Pollard's 75 not out in vain as Black Caps win with four balls to spare
Last Updated: 27/11/20 12:30pm
Lockie Ferguson took five wickets during a searing spell as New Zealand beat West Indies by five wickets on DLS in a thrilling rain-shortened Twenty20 in Auckland as international cricket returned to the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
Ferguson (5-21) became only the second New Zealander, after Tim Southee, to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 internationals, beginning his burst with three wickets in the powerplay as West Indies collapsed from 58-0 in the fourth over to 59-5 in the sixth in a game reduced to 16-overs-a-side following two early rain interruptions.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard's 75 not out from just 37 balls - an innings which included eight sixes - subsequently powered the tourists to 180-7 and New Zealand's pursuit of a revised 176 was in jeopardy as they slipped to 63-4 in the seventh over.
However, Jimmy Neesham (48no off 24) shared key stands with debutant Devon Conway (41 off 29) and Mitchell Santner (31no off 18) as the Kiwis secured victory with four balls to spare in the first game of the three-match series.
Neesham - whose score was his highest in T20 internationals - added 77 with Conway and an unbroken 39 with Santner to ensure Ferguson's superb spell with the ball did not go to waste.
Ferguson bowled Andre Fletcher (34 off 14) and had Shimron Hetmyer (0) caught behind in his first over and then - after Tim Southee (2-22) had struck twice in the next - he pinned Nicholas Pooran (1) lbw in his second over as West Indies lost five wickets for one run.
Ferguson then picked up a further two wickets in his final over, the 14th of West Indies' innings, removing Fabian Allen (30 off 26) and Keemo Paul (1).
The teams now move to Mount Maunganui for the final two Twenty20 matches, to be played on Sunday and Monday, before a two-Test series begins in Hamilton on December 3.