Lockie Ferguson takes five wickets as New Zealand beat West Indies in topsy-turvy T20 international

Lockie Ferguson took five wickets in an inspired spell for New Zealand as they beat West Indies in the opening T20I

Lockie Ferguson took five wickets during a searing spell as New Zealand beat West Indies by five wickets on DLS in a thrilling rain-shortened Twenty20 in Auckland as international cricket returned to the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson (5-21) became only the second New Zealander, after Tim Southee, to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 internationals, beginning his burst with three wickets in the powerplay as West Indies collapsed from 58-0 in the fourth over to 59-5 in the sixth in a game reduced to 16-overs-a-side following two early rain interruptions.

Kieron Pollard blazed eight sixes in his T20I-best 75 not out from 37 balls

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard's 75 not out from just 37 balls - an innings which included eight sixes - subsequently powered the tourists to 180-7 and New Zealand's pursuit of a revised 176 was in jeopardy as they slipped to 63-4 in the seventh over.

However, Jimmy Neesham (48no off 24) shared key stands with debutant Devon Conway (41 off 29) and Mitchell Santner (31no off 18) as the Kiwis secured victory with four balls to spare in the first game of the three-match series.

Neesham - whose score was his highest in T20 internationals - added 77 with Conway and an unbroken 39 with Santner to ensure Ferguson's superb spell with the ball did not go to waste.

Jimmy Neesham (right) and New Zealand captain Tim Southee (left) celebrate the Black Caps' victory in Auckland

Ferguson bowled Andre Fletcher (34 off 14) and had Shimron Hetmyer (0) caught behind in his first over and then - after Tim Southee (2-22) had struck twice in the next - he pinned Nicholas Pooran (1) lbw in his second over as West Indies lost five wickets for one run.

Ferguson then picked up a further two wickets in his final over, the 14th of West Indies' innings, removing Fabian Allen (30 off 26) and Keemo Paul (1).

The teams now move to Mount Maunganui for the final two Twenty20 matches, to be played on Sunday and Monday, before a two-Test series begins in Hamilton on December 3.