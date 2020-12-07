England waiting on ratified results of 'unconfirmed positive tests' for Covid-19 before decision made on South Africa ODIs

England are staying at The Vineyard Hotel, with the two unnamed individuals not in self-isolation now allowed to use the hotel grounds

England's ODI series in South Africa remains in doubt as the tourists await ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests in their camp.

England's touring party returned two "unconfirmed positive tests" on Sunday having undergone an additional round of testing on Saturday evening following two members of staff at the team hotel testing positive for Covid-19.

Sunday's first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl was abandoned following news of the hotel staff's positive tests, with England announcing their party's unconfirmed positive tests later that morning.

Monday's second ODI in Cape Town was called off with the ECB and Cricket South Africa awaiting ratification on England's 'unconfirmed positive tests'

Monday's second match in Cape Town was also called off on Sunday night with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa continuing to wait for the outcome of the independent tests.

There is hope that the series could comprise back-to-back ODIs on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of England's departure on Thursday.

An official statement released on Sunday night read: "The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups.

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series."

4:37 Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward discuss the likelihood of England's tour to South Africa continuing after two 'unconfirmed positive tests' for Covid-19 among the touring party Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward discuss the likelihood of England's tour to South Africa continuing after two 'unconfirmed positive tests' for Covid-19 among the touring party

All of England's players and management staff were initially forced to isolate in their rooms but that was later relaxed, with everyone apart from the two positive cases permitted to use the hotel grounds.

In the event that England's positive tests are confirmed, the affected individuals would need to isolate for 10 days following their diagnosis, so could not join Thursday's flight home.

The ECB would also need to identify anyone who qualifies as a close contact - defined as spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor environment without social distancing - and isolate them similarly.

The first ODI in Cape Town on Friday was postponed after a member of the South Africa squad tested positive for coronavirus

The three-match ODI series was initially due to begin at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday but that game was postponed when a member of the South Africa squad tested positive for Covid-19.

South Africa then returned negative results following a subsequent round of testing and the ODIs were scheduled to take place on Sunday in Paarl and then on Monday and Wednesday in Cape Town, before further Covid cases - confirmed or otherwise - disrupted those plans.

England's T20 international series in South Africa - which the tourists won 3-0 to move top of the rankings, above Australia - went unaffected, even though two South Africa players tested positive for coronavirus and a further two were placed in isolation.