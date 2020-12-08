Ged Stokes, father of England cricketer Ben, dies after battling brain cancer

Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international and father of England cricket star Ben Stokes, has died at the age of 65.

It was announced in August that Stokes had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

He was a prop from Canterbury in New Zealand who was in the Kiwis 1982 tour party to Australia.

Stokes then came to play 13 games for Workington Town when they were in the top division in 1982-83, making his debut in an 8-0 defeat of Warrington. He later coached Workington between 2004 and 2007 and Whitehaven from 2008 to 2010.

He also coached New Zealand 'A' on their 2003 tour of Great Britain.

The Rugby Football League said on Twitter: "We are saddened to learn that Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in Rugby League across Cumbria.

"The RFL sends its condolences to the Stokes family. Rest in Peace, Ged."

Ben Stokes missed the majority of England's summer Test series in Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.

However, he played in all three T20 matches on England's tour of South Africa, before it was announced that he would be rested for the ODI series, which was postponed on Monday.

England Cricket said on Twitter: "All our thoughts are with Ben Stokes and his family following the passing of his father, Ged."

Workington said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

"Ged is written into the fabric of Town history and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James.

"Ged still has many, many friends in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."

Whitehaven also said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of a figure who was "a major part of Cumbrian rugby league".