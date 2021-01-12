Kumar Sangakkara stars on The Hussain and Key Cricket Show ahead of Sri Lanka vs England series

Kumar Sangakkara will offer his insights on how to play winning cricket in Sri lanka

Kumar Sangakkara will star on The Hussain and Key Cricket to reveal the keys to playing winning cricket in Sri Lanka.

England begin a two-Test series on the island on Thursday, looking to back-up their 3-0 sweep in Sri Lanka in late 2018 - but what attributes will be key for the tourists and how can the hosts test Joe Root's men?

Sri Lanka legend Sangakkara - who played 134 Tests and scored over 12,000 runs - will offer his insights and look at Sri Lanka's dangermen, including batsman Kusal Perera and leg-spinning all-round Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka - who lost 2-0 in South Africa a few weeks ago - should also be boosted by the returns of some experienced campaigners after injury, with Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal set to be back.

Exactly 100 wickets fell to spin when England swept Sri Lanka in 2018, so visiting off-spinner Dom Bess - likely to play a major role with Moeen Ali ruled out due to coronavirus quarantine - will hope for similar conditions.

England spinner Dom Bess will join us for part one of The Hussain and Key Cricket Show

The England bowler will join us for part one of the show to look ahead to the series and a likely tandem with fellow spinner and former Somerset team-mate Jack Leach.

Former England batsman Mark Butcher will also share his views on the series, which should see an England debut for Essex youngster Dan Lawrence and a return to Test whites for Jonny Bairstow.

