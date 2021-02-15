Mitchell Marsh: Middlesex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Vitality Blast

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will join Middlesex in June

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for their Vitality Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old, who has extensive experience in Australia's Big Bash League and the Indian Premier League, was supposed to head to the club last season only for the coronavirus pandemic to scupper the venture.

But he is set to arrive at Lord's in early June and will be available for the entirety of the group stages of the domestic Twenty20 competition, with the provision to extend his stay if Middlesex reach the knockout rounds.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Middlesex again, a club with such rich history," said Marsh, who has played in 32 Tests, 60 one-day internationals and 15 T20s.

"I can't wait to get over and join my team-mates and hopefully win some silverware for the club."

Marsh joins 19-year-old Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman as the club's two overseas signings for the competition.

Marsh featured in Australia's short-format tour of England last summer

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: "It will be great to have a player like Mitch in our squad for the T20 Blast this year. We look forward to welcoming Mitch later in the year.

"On field, he provides experience, power and aggression, while off the field, will be great in a team environment and will add to the change in the dressing room we are after."