India complete second Test win as England collapse in Chennai on day four

India are closing in on victory in the second Test (Pic credit BCCI)

India won the second Test and levelled the series after England collapsed to 164 all out on day four of the second Test chasing a notional 482 in Chennai.

7:06am: That does it for India! Moeen Ali (43 from 18 balls) down the track again to Kuldeep Yadav but doesn't get to the pitch, the ball rips past the edge and Rishabh Pant does the rest to complete a 317-run win for the hosts.

7:00am: Moeen has decided that if England are going to go down, they are going down swinging. Having taken three sixes in a row off Axar Patel, he adds his fifth sixth of the innings as Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the attack.

6:51am: After Moeen takes Kuldeep Yadav's over for 10, Axar completes his five-for on debut as Olly Stone (0) is given out lbw after missing with an attempted sweep. He reviews and it is very close on impact but it stays with umpire's call and he has to go. India just one wicket away now.

6:46am: Captain Joe Root (33) fell early in the second session - caught at slip off an unplayable delivery from Axar that jumps up at him from a full length - after England lost four wickets in the morning.

More updates will appear here...

India off-spinner Ashwin had Dan Lawrence (26) stumped and Ben Stokes (8) caught to take his number of wickets in the match to eight.

Axar then had Ollie Pope (12) caught on the sweep and Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ben Foakes (2) in the same way as England lost 4-63 in the morning having resumed on 53-3.

India vs England scorecard

Lawrence advanced to Ashwin's first ball of the day, in the seventh over, and was short of his ground as the ball turned between his legs and Pant superbly whipped off the bails from outside leg stump.

Stokes was then caught by India captain Virat Kohli at slip after inside-edging Ashwin onto his pad, having played for turn that did not materialise, before Surrey duo Pope and Foakes were out to Axar and Kuldeep respectively.

Joe Root's side are staring down the barrel in Chennai (pic credit - BCCI)

Root - who had begun the day batting with Lawrence after Rory Burns (25), Dom Sibley (3) and nightwatchman Jack Leach (0) were dismissed on day three - was dropped on 32 by Mohammed Siraj after he reverse-swept Kuldeep to backward point, but India finally had their man after lunch.