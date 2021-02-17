Dawid Malan leads 17-strong English contingent in IPL draft on Sky Sports

Dawid Malan averages 53.43 for England in IT20s but finished the BBL with 265 runs in 10 knocks for Hobart Hurricanes

World No 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan spearheads a 17-player English entry into the 2021 Indian Premier League draft, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday.

Left-hander Malan, currently top of the ICC's rankings for the shortest format, has yet to play in the IPL and is one of 292 players up for grabs as the eight franchises seek to re-bolster their squads after streamlining in January.

Fellow England internationals Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran are among those hoping to get picked up - as is all-rounder Moeen Ali, who on Tuesday returned to England from the on-going Test tour of India for a period of rest.

Hales - a guest on Thursday's The Cricket Show, on Sky Sports Cricket at 6pm - impressed in the recent Big Bash League by striking 543 runs and last week appeared to be offered a route back into the England set-up by national selector Ed Smith, who hinted that the opener could be invited to train with the squad late in the summer.

The Nottinghamshire batsman was dropped ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup after reportedly failing a drugs test and has not played for his country since.

English players in IPL Draft Batsmen: Jason Roy (£200k), Alex Hales (150k). Bowlers: Mark Wood (200k), Liam Plunkett (200k), Adil Rashid (150k), Reece Topley (50k), Nayan Doshi (20k). Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (200k), Ben Duckett (50k). All-rounders: Moeen Ali (200k), Dawid Malan (150k), Tom Curran (150k), David Willey (150k), Lewis Gregory (150k), Liam Livingstone (75k), Ravi Bopara (50k), George Garton (20k)

England's Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will not feature in the auction after being retained by Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

Five other players, including England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan at Kolkata, have been kept on. The remaining quartet are Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab), Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals).

Roy, released by Delhi Capitals in January, is the only batsman priced alongside Steve Smith in the top-priced bracket of 20 million rupees (£200k) - the Australian available after being released by Rajasthan.

Wood joins Liam Plunkett and Indian Harbhajan Singh at the same price amongst the bowlers, while Ali, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Australian Glenn Maxwell and India's Kedar Jadhav hope to command that fee among the all-rounders.

England's Sam Billings is the top-priced wicketkeeper, offered at a base price of INR 2 crore.

Chennai Super Kings: six squad places available (one overseas)

Delhi Capitals: eight squad places available (three overseas)

Kings XI Punjab: nine squad places available (five overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders: eight squad places available (two overseas)

Mumbai Indians: seven squad places available (four overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: nine squad places available (three overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: eleven squad places available (three overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: three squad places available (one overseas)

