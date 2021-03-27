Jofra Archer: England fast bowler set for hand surgery and has further injection for right elbow injury

Jofra Archer is to undergo surgery on his right hand

Jofra Archer will have surgery on his right hand after the England fast bowler cut himself while cleaning his home in January, the ECB has announced.

The injury was managed by England's medical staff during the Test and Twenty20 series in India, but having been seen by a specialist upon his return to the UK, Archer will now undergo a procedure on his hand.

The 25-year-old was ruled out of England's one-day series against India with a right elbow injury, and the ECB also confirmed Archer had had a further injection for this injury.

The procedure on Archer's right hand will take place on Monday so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection.

Archer has already been ruled out of Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League start, which runs from April 9 to May 30, live on Sky Sports.

The paceman is expected to play a big role for England across the formats this year, with a home five-match Test series against India this summer followed by the T20 World Cup in India in October and November and then an Ashes series in Australia over the winter.

