County Championship: David Bedingham hits 257 for Durham; Joe Root out cheaply for Yorkshire

David Bedingham hit 257, the second-highest score in Durham's history

David Bedingham hit Durham's second-highest individual score of all time with a superb 257 against Derbyshire in the LV= County Championship.

The 27-year-old's career-best innings - which is behind only Australian Martin Love's 273 for Durham against Hampshire in 2003 - featured 33 boundaries and helped his side to 475 all out at Emirates Riverside.

Bedingham was eventually dismissed from the 410th ball he faced - Sam Connors (5-83) the bowler - before Chris Rushworth took four wickets, including his 500th in the Championship, as Derbyshire slumped to 148-5.

Rushworth struck three times inside the first seven overs as Derbyshire tumbled to 26-3 before Wayne Madsen (76no) and Matt Critchley (40) repaired some of the damage with a fourth-wicket stand of 106.

Rushworth, though, then denied Critchley a fifth successive score over 50 and Ben Raine bowled Ben Aitchison (2) late on as Derbyshire closed with a deficit of 327 runs. Durham vs Derbyshire scorecard

Reigning County Champions Essex - who beat Durham by 44 runs last week - were frustrated by lower-order resistance from Warwickshire at Edgbaston after overseas duo Simon Harmer and Peter Siddle had starred with three wickets apiece. Warks vs Essex scorecard

Warwickshire were 193-8 in reply to Essex's 295 but an unbroken stand of 50 between Danny Briggs (32no) and Craig Miles (32no) means the Bears are now 243-8 and trail by only 52 runs.

Also in Group 1, Worcestershire's tail wagged against Nottinghamshire as the Pears rallied from 216-7 to 436 all out at New Road, thanks to Ed Barnard (58), Alzarri Joseph (61) and skipper Joe Leach (84).

Leach was the last man out, to left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White (4-114), before Notts advanced to 99-0 by stumps through Haseeb Hameed (51no) and Ben Slater (41no). Worcs vs Notts scorecard

Lancashire's tail also wagged in their Group 3 tussle against Kent, with Danny Lamb (125) hitting a maiden first-class century - and the highest score by a Lancashire No 9 - and Luke Wood (119) a second career ton.

The duo shared a club-record 187-run stand for the eighth wicket before Lamb went on to add 81 with Tom Bailey (47) for the ninth as Lancashire, who were 190-6, made 525 all out. Kent vs Lancs scorecard

Wood (3-23) then impressed with the ball as Kent stumbled to 85-4 by stumps, with 60 of those runs coming off the bat of England's Zak Crawley, whose unbeaten 64-ball knock has included 11 boundaries.

England Test captain Joe Root, meanwhile, was dismissed for five for the second time in Yorkshire's game against Sussex at Hove as the home side dented their opponents' comeback. Sussex vs Yorks scorecard

Brilliant from @_jackcarson11! 🧙‍♂️✨



The 20-year-old takes his second of the innings to dismiss Joe Root for just five! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5umfKpxqfq — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 23, 2021

Yorkshire were skittled for 150 on day one and then saw Sussex reach 168-3 - only for the hosts to to collapse to 221 all out after losing seven wickets for 53 runs, with Steven Patterson bagging 4-26, Duanne Olivier 4-61 and England spinner Dom Bess bowling Sussex's top-scorer Tom Haines (86).

Yorkshire reached 90-0 in their second innings - Adam Lyth (66) passing fifty for the fifth time in six Championship innings - but had slipped to 163-5 by stumps, with Root caught behind off spinner Jack Carson (3-35).

Also in Group 3, Northamptonshire are 251-7 in reply to Glamorgan's 407 all out with Adam Rossington scoring 76 and putting on 126 for the sixth wicket with Saif Zaib (41) as his side moved to within six runs of avoiding the follow-on having been 76-5. Northants vs Glamorgan scorecard

Middlesex opener Sam Robson fell five runs short of a 25th first-class century

Middlesex hold the advantage over Surrey in Group 2's London derby at Lord's, with the visitors nine runs behind with seven second-innings wickets intact. Middlesex vs Surrey scorecard

England's Rory Burns (54no) struck his second half-century of the season after former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla had been dismissed for a pair as Surrey closed on 105-3 - Burns bating alongside Ben Foakes (16no) with Ollie Pope having been removed for 32.

Sam Robson (95) - who missed out on a 25th first-class hundred - Robbie White (72) and Toby Roland-Jones (46no) had steered Middlesex to 268 all out and a 114-run lead on first innings.

Hampshire and Gloucestershire - the only two sides to have won both of their Championship matches so far this season - are squaring off at The Ageas Bowl with bat dominating ball so far. Hants vs Gloucs scorecard

Skipper James Vince (52) and Liam Dawson (65) backed up day-one centurions Ian Holland (114) and Tom Alsop (149) as the home side scored 470 all out - an innings in which Gloucestershire's Dan Worrall (4-75) and Ryan Higgins (4-78) shared eight wickets.

Hampshire captain James Vince struck a half-century against Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire lost Chris Dent (6) early in their innings, out lbw to Mohammad Abbas, but West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite (60) and James Bracey (46no) shared a stand of 88 as the away side closed on 114-2 - Brathwaite out to Dawson late on.

Finally, Somerset are in charge of their game against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground, having reduced the Foxes to 48-3 in their second innings. Leics vs Somerset scorecard

Somerset now lead by by 37 runs having held an 85-run advantage on first innings after skipper Tom Abell (88) and Steven Davies (59) and George Bartlett (48) played key roles in lifting the visitors to 318 all out.

Leicestershire have drafted in Rishi Patel as a concussion replacement for Colin Ackermann, who has been withdrawn after taking a blow on the head while fielding at slip.

Patel is 27 not out in Leicestershire's second innings having come in at No 4, while Somerset seamer Craig Overton has figures of 2-4 from seven overs having dismissed Marcus Harris (7) and Harry Dearden (1) after team-mate Josh Davey banished Hassan Azad for a duck.