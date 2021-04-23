South Africa's future in ICC tournaments in doubt as sports minister 'de-recognises' CSA

South Africa leave the field last week after losing their T20 series against Pakistan 3-1

South Africa's future participation in international tournaments is in fresh doubt after the country's Sports Minister 'de-recognised' Cricket South Africa.

Nathi Mthethwa, the country's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, has stripped the CSA's Members Council, made up of the presidents of the 14 provincial unions, of the right to run the game.

The Members Council has been holding out against agreeing a new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) for the organisation that would allow for a greater number of independent directors on its board.

Mthethwa, as well as the CSA's interim board, see this as a necessary step to ensure good governance.

Interim Board encourages honesty, sincerity, openness and transparency, towards the resolution of the current impasse.



The move, which Mthethwa said would come into effect "at the earliest opportunity", could fall foul of the International Cricket Council, who disapprove of government intervention.

"I have decided to invoke my powers... by de-funding and de-recognising CSA," Mthethwa said in a letter to CSA on Friday. "I will as soon as possible also inform the ICC of my decision and provide them with my reasons for doing so."

CSA's interim board released a statement in response, calling it a "sad day" for cricket in the country.

"Only the Members Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure (for the new MOI)," interim board chairman Stavros Nicolaou said.

A Special General Meeting was held last Saturday where it was expected that the Members Council would achieve the 75 per cent majority vote in favour of a change to the MOI, but instead only six unions were in favour, while three abstained.

Those that voted against said they did not have enough time to review the changes, something the interim board has denied.

South Africa's next international series is not until June when they are due to tour the West Indies for Test and limited overs matches.