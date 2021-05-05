England's James Anderson named in Lancashire squad after recovering from calf strain

James Anderson bowling for Lancashire Second XI at Boughton Hall in 2019

England seamer James Anderson is in line to make his first Lancashire appearance since 2019 after recovering from a calf injury.

Anderson, 38, has been on the sidelines since England's winter tour of India due to the problem which so far has scuppered his chances of red-ball cricket.

But England's leading wicket-taker of all time is back in the frame less than a month before the start of the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Anderson has been named in Lancashire's 13-man squad to face Glamorgan in the Group Three clash at Emirates Old Trafford, which gets underway on Thursday.

On the same day, Sky Sports Cricket will begin broadcasting live coverage of the Group Two match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Lord's.

Unbeaten Gloucestershire currently top their group table after winning three and drawing one of their opening four games - a record only matched across the competition by Lancashire and Yorkshire, in Group Three. Middlesex currently sit fifth in Group Two having lost three of their opening four games.

Meanwhile, England paceman Jofra Archer continues his recovery from elbow trouble by turning out for Sussex's second XI against their Surrey counterparts.

Archer, who last month had to pull out of the IPL because of the injury, struck 35 off 46 balls on day one of the encounter but went wicketless in his opening six overs on day two.

Watch day one of the County Championship match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.50am on Thursday.