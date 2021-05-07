Abid Ali and Azhar Ali hit hundreds as Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe on day one of second Test

Pakistan opener Abid Ali registered his third Test century on day one of the second Test against Zimbabwe

Abid Ali and Azhar Ali both struck centuries as Pakistan dominated with the bat on the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe, closing on 268-4 in Harare.

Abid, who finished the day still unbeaten on 118, shared in a 236-run stand for the second wicket with Azhar, though the fall of the latter for 126 did prompt a late wobble as Blessing Muzarabani (3-41) claimed three wickets inside the final eight overs of the day.

Pakistan, who lead 1-0 in the two-match series, opted to bat first after winning the toss but lost Imran Butt (2) cheaply in the eighth over. bounced out by Richard Ngarava (1-35).

The tourists dominated proceedings thereafter, with Azhar notching an 18th Test century and Abid bringing up a third. However, Azhar's wicket, edging an attempted drive to gully, triggered a mini collapse of three wickets for 16 runs as Muzarabani got the second new ball to talk late in the day.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (2) fell to a fuller ball in near identical fashion to Azhar, while Fawad Alam (5) deflected a shorter delivery back onto his stumps.

Abid survived safely through to stumps, though, and will look to build on his hundred on day two.