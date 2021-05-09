County Championship: Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg share 19 wickets as Northants thump Sussex
Northamptonshire beat Sussex by an innings and 120 runs in County Championship Group 3 as seamers Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson split 19 wickets to stay in contention for a Division 1 place
By ECB Reporters Network
Last Updated: 09/05/21 1:02pm
Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson shared 19 wickets in the match as Northamptonshire quashed Sussex by an innings and 120 runs in the LV= Insurance County Championship.
The fast-bowling duo returned match figures of 19-189 - with fellow seamer Tom Taylor thwarting the chance for a clean sweep with the victory confirming scalp.
Veteran Berg, 40, claimed career-best figures of 9-90, while Sanderson celebrated 10-99, with five-wicket hauls in both innings.
Northants, who atoned for their heartbreaking one-run defeat to Yorkshire a week ago, moved to their second victory of the season to keep their hopes of qualifying for Division 1 alive - taking 24 points to Sussex's three.