County Championship: Ben Sanderson and Gareth Berg share 19 wickets as Northants thump Sussex

Gareth Berg and Ben Sanderson shared 19 wickets in the match as Northamptonshire quashed Sussex by an innings and 120 runs in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

The fast-bowling duo returned match figures of 19-189 - with fellow seamer Tom Taylor thwarting the chance for a clean sweep with the victory confirming scalp.

Veteran Berg, 40, claimed career-best figures of 9-90, while Sanderson celebrated 10-99, with five-wicket hauls in both innings.

Northants, who atoned for their heartbreaking one-run defeat to Yorkshire a week ago, moved to their second victory of the season to keep their hopes of qualifying for Division 1 alive - taking 24 points to Sussex's three.