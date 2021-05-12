Jofra Archer included in Sussex squad for this week's County Championship clash with Kent

Jofra Archer is set for a return to first-team cricket after being named in Sussex's squad for this week's LV= County Championship clash with Kent.

Archer has been recovering from hand surgery and a long-standing right elbow injury and missed England's one-day internationals in India in March.

The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League before the tournament was later suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but did play for Sussex's second XI last week in a game against Surrey at Hove.

Archer bowled close to 30 overs and recorded figures of 2-102, while he also made scores of 35 and 15 with the bat.

The fast bowler has now been named in a 13-man Sussex squad to tackle Kent at Hove in County Championship Group 3 and could make his first first-class appearance for the county since September 2018.

Archer, if selected, will be hoping to prove his form and fitness ahead of England's international summer, which gets under way with a two-Test series at home to New Zealand, beginning at Lord's on June 2.

It could be Archer's final chance to play before the first Test, with Sussex not having a Championship game on May 20.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson is pressing for an England place after taking 25 wickets in four games so far this season at an average of 13.80

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said: "Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jof in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents."

Archer's fellow seamer Ollie Robinson is also in the Sussex squad and will be looking to further press his England claims having taken 25 wickets in four games this season, including match figures of 13-128 against Glamorgan.

Only Somerset's Craig Overton (32 wickets) and Gloucestershire's Ryan Higgins (28) have taken more wickets this season than Robinson but both have played one game more than the Sussex man.

Zak Crawley, who scored 90 against Yorkshire in the previous round, will play for Kent but Joe Denly will not, with the Canterbury side confirming the batsman is taking time away from the game for personal reasons.

England Test captain Joe Root will play for Yorkshire in the Sky Live game against Glamorgan in Cardiff, while fast bowler Mark Wood will feature for Durham at home to Worcestershire.

England spinner Jack Leach, though, has been rested for Somerset's fixture with Surrey at Taunton.