Stuart Broad: Jofra Archer 'frustrated' by elbow injury but is looking forward

2:53 England bowler Stuart Broad says Jofra Archer is in good spirits but is frustrated with a persistent elbow injury. England bowler Stuart Broad says Jofra Archer is in good spirits but is frustrated with a persistent elbow injury.

Stuart Broad has said his fellow England fast bowler Jofra Archer is "obviously frustrated" after a persistent injury to his right elbow ruled him out of the two-Test series against New Zealand in June.

Archer, who Broad describes as having "every attribute you'd want as a fast bowler", made his first-class return for Sussex in their County Championship clash against Kent this week but was only able to bowl five overs in the second innings and did not bowl at all on the final two days of the match.

Archer has repeatedly had injury issues with his right elbow for the last 18 months and, on confirming his absence for the New Zealand series, the ECB said he will now "see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action".

Jofra Archer returned to action for Sussex last week before problems resurfaced with his right elbow

Broad said Archer is "disappointed", but added that he is also hopeful of playing a major part in a huge year of cricket for England with a Test series against India, a T20 World Cup and the Ashes still to come.

"He's obviously frustrated with the elbow," Broad told Sky Sports News on Monday. "It's quite a longstanding issue now and it keeps raising its ugly head at times he doesn't want it to.

"It's frustrating for him, feeling like he wants to get back into some competitive cricket but his elbow is just not letting him.

"He is down and disappointed at the moment, but he is also realistic in knowing that there is some huge cricket to come, with a T20 World Cup in October and then the Ashes series. He wants to get right for that.

5:08 England Test captain Joe Root discusses an exciting year ahead for the Test side, that he hopes will see them peak in the Ashes. England Test captain Joe Root discusses an exciting year ahead for the Test side, that he hopes will see them peak in the Ashes.

"He is such a wonderful bowler; he has got every attribute you'd want as a fast bowler, it's just that there's this issue with his elbow.

"It is going to take a little bit of time but he's in great hands with the ECB medical staff. They'll take their time to make the right decision on him because he's such an important player for us."

0:49 Chris Silverwood said England must get to the bottom of Jofra Archer's persistent right elbow problem after the fast bowler missed the ODI series against India and the start of the IPL. Chris Silverwood said England must get to the bottom of Jofra Archer's persistent right elbow problem after the fast bowler missed the ODI series against India and the start of the IPL.

Archer will not be the only notable absentee for England in the upcoming series against New Zealand, with the home side set to rest the returning contingent from the IPL.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali won't be included in the squad named this week, having only just completed their period of temporary quarantine on Sunday following their return from India.

Also, England head coach Chris Silverwood will not take charge of the two ODI series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan this summer in order to take a break.

It's a call that Broad is in agreement with, saying: "It's important that people feel refreshed and excited every time they turn up for work.

"To be fair to the ECB, they've run everything fantastically so far. And what they've been very clear on is the mental health of everyone involved - not just the players out there on the field, but the support staff who are there for the whole series, sometimes 10, 12 weeks.

"We've obviously got some guys who have come back from the IPL at the moment, who are just coming to the end of their 10-day quarantine, and it's absolutely right that they now take a bit of time to be with their families and settle back into being in the UK and not rush back.

"If you start a Test summer tired, it's only going to affect your performance and that then affects the team's performance."

Broad starred for England last summer, finishing as their leading wicket-taker, claiming 29 at an average of just 13.41 in his five Tests - after having been dropped for the first game of the summer against West Indies.

Stuart Broad finished the 2020 summer as England's leading wicket-taker, claiming 29 in just five Tests

Hopeful of being selected from the start this time around, Broad called on England not to take New Zealand lightly.

"They'll be highly motivated," he said. "They're getting themselves ready for a World Test Championship against India at the end of June.

"We're very good in our own conditions, we play some really good cricket in England and we've got to make sure we hit the ground running because a team like New Zealand will be ready to pounce at any moment."

Broad also said he was excited to return to England's various and varied venues across the county this summer, and to welcome back fans.

"Last year we bubbled at Old Trafford and Southampton, it felt secure and we played some good cricket, but it made you realise how much you miss playing at Lord's, Trent Bridge - how special these grounds are to walk out at.

"And, even if it's a smaller crowd, just to have some sort of crowd in will be so special for those players involved and hopefully I'm one of those.

"I'm playing for Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Thursday and we're expecting our first 4,000 or so people coming back in. It will be a great feeling.

"We can't look too far ahead, but hopefully by August we'll be in a position where the crowds will be growing. But we're just delighted to have some sort of crowd noise back and fans we can share the game with."

