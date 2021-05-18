Sky Sports to show Surrey vs Middlesex in County Championship as crowds return to Kia Oval

This week's LV= Insurance County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex will be shown live on Sky Sports from Thursday as crowds return to The Kia Oval!

Both sides are in need of a win with Surrey currently fourth in Group 2 and looking for a late push to make the top two and a place in Division 1 later in the summer, while Middlesex are fifth, just four points above bottom side Leicestershire, following five defeats in their first six games.

The match will be the last chance for a number of England stars to hone their skills before joining up for the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand at the start of June, with Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes expected to be in the Surrey XI.

They should be tested by an impressive Middlesex seam attack featuring Tim Murtagh, Ethan Bamber and James Harris, who have done their best to keep the team competitive despite a faltering batting line-up.

Ollie Pope will hope to continue his good form for Surrey in his last match before joining up with England

Sky Sports pundits Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Rob Key, Mark Butcher and Ebony Rainford-Brent as well as former England spinner Robert Croft will be in the commentary box to provide expert analysis.

We will also hear from Surrey and England batsman Pope in the build-up ahead of day one.

Watch the LV= Insurance County Championship Group 2 match between Surrey and Middlesex live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Thursday.