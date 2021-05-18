AB de Villiers return for South Africa ruled out after talks with head coach Mark Boucher

AB de Villiers has decided against a return to international cricket and will not play for South Africa at the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India later this year, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old De Villiers had been in talks with head coach Mark Boucher about a return to the limited-overs side following his retirement from all international formats in May 2018.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final," Cricket South Africa said when announcing its squads for white-ball series in the West Indies and Ireland over the next few months.

AB de Villiers blazed an unbeaten 76 from 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 IPL

De Villiers was at his destructive best for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during this year's Indian Premier League before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and would have added great experience to a struggling South African side that has under-performed in recent years.

Meanwhile, South Africa have included uncapped offspinner Prenelan Subrayen and seamer Lizaad Williams in their squad for the two-Test series in the West Indies that starts on June 10.

Dean Elgar is the new Test captain of South Africa and will lead the side against West Indies

The pair are part of a 19-man squad that will be led by new captain Dean Elgar, with Subrayen one of four front-line spin bowlers included, along with Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Those matches will be followed by a five-match T20 series in the Caribbean, before the team travels to Ireland for three one-day internationals and three T20 matches between July 11 and 25.

South African Test squad vs West Indies: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen.