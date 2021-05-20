India Women to play first day-night Test against Australia in September

India's Mithali Raj in Test action against England in 2014 at High Wycombe

India Women will play the first day-night Test in their history when they face Australia in Perth in September.

The historic occasion will be only the second day-night Test staged in women's cricket, following the drawn clash between Australia and England at North Sydney Oval in November 2017.

The match, scheduled to get underway on September 30, will also be the first Test between the Australian and Indian women's teams in 15 years.

What a way to kick off the 2021-22 summer 😎 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 20, 2021

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Australia will also play India in three one-day internationals at Sydney's North Sydney Oval on September 19 and Melbourne's Junction Oval on September 22 and 24.

After the Test match, India's tour will conclude with T20 matches at North Sydney Oval on October 7, 9 and 11.

The Australians will subsequently host England for the Ashes series in January.

