India Women to play first day-night Test against Australia in September
Teams will contest three ODIs before Test in Perth and then play three Twenty20s; the day-night Test will be the first in India Women's history; Australia will face England in the Ashes once India's tour comes to a close
Last Updated: 20/05/21 10:09am
India Women will play the first day-night Test in their history when they face Australia in Perth in September.
The historic occasion will be only the second day-night Test staged in women's cricket, following the drawn clash between Australia and England at North Sydney Oval in November 2017.
The match, scheduled to get underway on September 30, will also be the first Test between the Australian and Indian women's teams in 15 years.
Cricket Australia has confirmed that Australia will also play India in three one-day internationals at Sydney's North Sydney Oval on September 19 and Melbourne's Junction Oval on September 22 and 24.
After the Test match, India's tour will conclude with T20 matches at North Sydney Oval on October 7, 9 and 11.
The Australians will subsequently host England for the Ashes series in January.
Women's Ashes 2022 schedule
- Test: 27-30 January - Manuka Oval, Canberra
- 1st T20I: 4 February - North Sydney Oval, Sydney
- 2nd T20I: 6 February - North Sydney Oval, Sydney
- 3rd T20I: 10 February - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- 1st ODI: 13 February - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- 2nd ODI: 16 February - Junction Oval, Melbourne
- 3rd ODI: 19 February - Junction Oval, Melbourne