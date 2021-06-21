New Zealand, India frustrated by fourth day washout in World Test Championship final
The fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Ageas Bowl; two days still remaining with reserve day to be used; watch day five live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Tuesday
Last Updated: 21/06/21 5:08pm
Persistent rain thwarted New Zealand's hopes of building a lead against India as the fourth day of the inaugural World Test Championship final was abandoned.
The Black Caps had ended day three on 101-2, just 116 behind India's first-innings total of 217, but bad weather denied them the chance to make further inroads at the Ageas Bowl.
The pitch remained covered throughout Monday, with umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth eventually calling play off just before 3pm.
That means two full days of the final have now been lost to rain - but, with an improved weather forecast for Tuesday and the use of the reserve day of Wednesday confirmed, a result is still feasible.
If the contest does end in a draw, however, New Zealand and India will be crowned joint Test champions.
