New Zealand, India frustrated by fourth day washout in World Test Championship final

The covers remained on at the Ageas Bowl throughout day four of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand

Persistent rain thwarted New Zealand's hopes of building a lead against India as the fourth day of the inaugural World Test Championship final was abandoned.

The Black Caps had ended day three on 101-2, just 116 behind India's first-innings total of 217, but bad weather denied them the chance to make further inroads at the Ageas Bowl.

The pitch remained covered throughout Monday, with umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth eventually calling play off just before 3pm.

That means two full days of the final have now been lost to rain - but, with an improved weather forecast for Tuesday and the use of the reserve day of Wednesday confirmed, a result is still feasible.

If the contest does end in a draw, however, New Zealand and India will be crowned joint Test champions.

