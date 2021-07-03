Ollie Robinson cleared for return to cricket after receiving fine and suspension for historical offensive tweets

England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson is free to resume playing cricket after being deemed to have served his suspension following an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets.

The Cricket Discipline Commission announced he has been handed an eight-match ban, five of which are suspended for two years, for "a number of offensive tweets" between 2012 and 2014.

However, the panel has taken into account Robinson's suspension from the England team and two Vitality Blast matches, leaving Robinson free to play immediately, although he was also fined £3,200.

The 27-year-old had admitted breaching two ECB directives in relation to a number of offensive tweets posted when he was aged between 18 and 20.

The tweets came to light on June 2, the opening day of Robinson's first Test match for England.

More to follow....

