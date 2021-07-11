FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch second Women's T20I between England and India

Watch live cricket via our free YouTube stream as England Women take on India Women in their Twenty20 series.

England host India in the second T20 match of three, held in Hove. They are unchanged from their win on DLS on Friday night, and have opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

England currently lead the series 1-0, and the multi-format series 8-4 - a win on Sunday for the hosts would clinch both.

Watch all the action via the free YouTube stream above and follow our live blog for updates.