Jos Buttler to return for England in second T20 international against Pakistan on Sunday

Jos Buttler will return to the England side for the second T20 international against Pakistan on Sunday after recovering from a calf injury.

Buttler has not played since the first T20 against Sri Lanka on June 23 but will regain his place at the top of the order at Emerald Headingley as England look to level the three-game series against Pakistan at 1-1 after losing a run-fest at Trent Bridge on Friday night, with Liam Livingstone's 42-ball century - an England record - coming in vain.

Paul Collingwood - standing in as England head coach with Chris Silverwoood taking a break - said there could be other changes in Leeds as the team look to give out chances ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year.

Collingwood also hinted that leg-spinner Matt Parkinson could retain his place - the 24-year-old having been given an opportunity in Nottingham with premier spinner Adil Rashid rested.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Collingwood said: "We have Jos fit again and he is ready to go so he will come back into the side.

"It will be good to see Jos back in the ranks. He has experience and we all know what he can do at the top of the order.

"We are desperate to win the games but at the same time there is experimenting going on because we have to give guys opportunities, it's as simple as that.

"There are not many games before the T20 World Cup and we want to make sure every single position in the side is covered and we understand what every player who is backing up the other players can do.

"It's important to give Parky [Parkinson] a good chance. He has travelled around with us for long periods and not played a lot of cricket and we have to see what he is like in every situation. Adil will come back into the frame but it's still important to see what Parky can do.

"He has had a good start in the one-day series [which England won 3-0] and bowled very well but T20 is a completely different game where you are put under pressure from ball one."

Collingwood played down concerns regarding Jonny Bairstow's fitness after the wicketkeeper was hit on the finger while he attempted a catch in the series opener.

The former England batsman is also not worried about Eoin Morgan's batting form despite the captain passing 20 just once in his last 11 T20 international knocks.

Collingwood said: "Jonny has a bit of bruising on the finger but he seems fine. Everyone is fit and raring to go."

On Morgan, who has principally batted at No 5 or No 6 during his lean run, Collingwood added: "We all know what Morgan can do. He can play an innings as good as what Livingstone played.

"Sometimes in T20 cricket, it takes one shot to get yourself off and running. I have no concerns with Eoin's form and what I do know about him is that he will not die wondering.

"He won't eat up balls. He will go out there, try to score boundaries and try to get himself back into form that way."

England captain Eoin Morgan has made scores of 11, one and 16 in his three T20 international innings so far this summer

England lost to Pakistan by 31 runs in the series opener, bowled out for 201 in 19.2 overs as they replied to the tourists' massive total of 232-6.

Collingwood says his side "weren't anywhere near their best" at Trent Bridge but says the game will stand them in good stead going into the T20 World Cup.

"World Cups aren't easy. There are lots of destructive sides out there and that's where these kinds of games, against a strong Pakistan side, will help us build a squad and build experiences that we can draw upon in knockout stages at World Cups," said Collingwood, who captained England to the T20 World Cup title in the Caribbean in 2010.

"We didn't play our best match, we weren't anywhere near our best, but still gave ourselves a chance to win so hopefully that experience will sharpen us up.

"You can't be too harsh as the majority of that side have been in 10 days of isolation but there are no excuses looking forward."

