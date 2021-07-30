For the FIRST TIME in Sky Shops we are giving customers the chance to win an unbelievable prize - two tickets to The Hundred final on August 21 at Lord's.

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is open to existing Sky customers who:

2. have an active Sky account and are subscribers to Sky TV & Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket channel

3. are residents of the Great Britain, Isle of Man, Channel Islands

4. aged 18 years or over (proof of age may be required).

5. Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of any Sky UK Limited company ("Sky"), companies associated with the Promotion and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the Promotion.

Entry Period

6. This Promotion opens at 09:00 on Saturday 24th July 2021 and closes at 21:00 on Monday 9th August 2021 (the "Promotional Period").

Entry Requirements

Purchase necessary. To enter this Promotion, all you need to do is purchase Sky Sports or Sky Sports Cricket by speaking to a member of staff they can complete an entry form by registering your details, confirm your email address and contact number, verify your entry and click 'submit'.

7. One entry per household. A maximum of 1 entries per person over the Promotional Period.

8. Entries sent in through agents, third parties, websites or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to not award prizes if qualifying criteria is not met and the right to select replacement entry into the competition element of the Promotion.

Winner Selection and notification

9. One winner will be selected at random by a random computer-generated draw. The winner will be chosen on or around 11th August 2021 from all eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. The winner will be notified by email by 13th August 2021.

10. If the winner cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period or is not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant. The winner must claim the prize by 21:00 on 18th August 2021.

Prizes

11. The winner will receive the following prize: 2 standard tickets to The Hundred final on Saturday 21st August 2021 at Lords, London.

12. The prize does not include any other service or item not specifically described above. Travel not included.

13. If you have any special accessibility requirements, contact us at support@skyticketit.com to let us know your needs. We can then contact the event venue to check accessibility and let you know. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -served basis.

Data Protection

14. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

General

15. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are in no way responsible for any aspect of this promotion.

16. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for network failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

17. All prizes that involve an experience or attendance at an event are for the personal enjoyment of the Sky customer entering the Promotion and their nominated recipient. The Sky customer must not email tickets or offer them as a prize or transfer them. They must also not distribute personal login details, unique codes, passwords or tickets or photocopy or print multiple tickets.

18. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

19. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

20. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.

21. The terms and conditions of any other third-party supplier associated with the Promotion will also apply to the prize where applicable (for example, the provider of an event or experience). If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

22. The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

23. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

24. The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

25. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.

26. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD