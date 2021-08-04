One-Day Cup: Kyle Abbott takes maiden List A five-wicket haul as Hampshire beat Worcestershire

Kyle Abbott (left) took 5-43 as Hampshire eased to victory over Worcestershire in Southampton

A Kyle Abbott-inspired Hampshire cruised to a six-wicket Royal London Cup victory over high-flying Worcestershire in a one-sided contest at the Ageas Bowl.

South African quick Abbot took 5-43 - his maiden List A five-wicket haul in his 109th match - as the hosts dismissed the Rapids for 176 in 39 overs before cruising to victory with 61 balls to spare thanks to 59 from Nick Gubbins.

Gubbins added 68 with opener Tom Alsop (50) for Hampshire's third wicket as the hosts secured their second win in five games and inflicted a second defeat in five games on their opponents.

D'Oliveira (40) top-scored for Worcestershire with no other batsman passing 34 as Abbott had a day to remember, dismissing Jack Haynes (14), Gareth Roderick (15), Ed Barnard (29), Josh Dell (2) and Josh Baker (0).

Abbott - who had taken six previous four-wicket hauls in List A cricket - dismissed Dell and Baker in the same over to reduce Worcestershire to 136-8 but skipper Joe Leach (34no off 36) helped his side add a further 40 runs from that point.

The Rapids' total always looked well below par on a decent batting surface and so it proved, with Hampshire's victory sealed in the 40th over of the chase when Lewis McManus hit Baker for six.