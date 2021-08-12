Ruth Strauss Foundation: Lord's going 'Red for Ruth' on Friday of second England vs India Test

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes Friday's 'Red for Ruth' day at Lord's will help shine a spotlight on how the Ruth Strauss Foundation can help families facing the death of a parent.

Former England skipper Strauss says the occasion, taking place on day two of the second Test between England and India, will help raise awareness of the problems for parents and children alike when faced with tragedy, as well as the help that the Foundation offers.

Cricket fans are invited to show their support at home and at the Home of Cricket by wearing red on Friday with Sky Sports' commentators - including Strauss - leading by example.

Throughout the Test, Sky Sports will support the charity by raising awareness - and hopefully some funds - to assist its incredible work with families facing the death of a parent.

The Foundation is also championing the need for more research into non-smoking lung cancers similar to that which Ruth Strauss, Andrew's wife, died of at the age of 46 in 2018 - with extra emphasis this year on promoting the Foundation's Family Support Service.

"From the Foundation's point of view I'm just so excited about these next five days; it's an opportunity for us to showcase all the work we're doing to help families facing the death of a parent," Strauss told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Watching that video it really does make me emotional on a couple of levels; firstly because it reminds me of everything we went through with Ruth and her courage and bravery in terms of getting us prepared for her death, which a lot of people don't want to do - they don't want to think about.

The Little Genius has thrown his support behind #RedForRuth 😎@Sachin_Rt has signed 290 prints of him celebrating the 2011 World Cup final, now available in our auction!



Buy now & support our cause 🙌#ENGvsIND #HereForFamilies — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) August 12, 2021

"But also when you start looking at the people that this Foundation has supported, who are going through this - and we are talking about 41,000 kids every year are going to lose a parent - so they are all going through this tragic journey.

"Our focus is to offer professional help to allow them to prepare for it because what we know is that if you don't have that help, a lot of kids really struggle post-death just in terms of resolving their grief and if we can be a bit more proactive and help families before it comes, it allows those discussions, those conversations to help place and hopefully make that awful journey just a little bit easier for them.

"This is helping families to prepare when they know that a parent has got a terminal diagnosis, which is an awful place to be - you can either stick your head in the sand or stick your head up and say 'we need to deal with this, we need to know what the right thing to say to the kids is'.

"Also, the person who is dying needs to feel that peace that the rest of the family they are leaving behind is prepared for what's to come. It really does make a huge difference."

If you are able to make a donation, then simply click here or Text TWENTY to 70600. For full terms and conditions visit www.ruthstraussfoundation.com/terms-conditions