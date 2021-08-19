Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire apologise to former player after he has several of his complaints upheld

Yorkshire have issued 'profound apologies' to former player Azeem Rafiq after an independent report upheld some of his allegations about his time with the county.

Yorkshire said in a statement that Rafiq was "the victim of inappropriate behaviour", which they have described as "clearly unacceptable".

An independent investigation, commissioned by Yorkshire last year after Rafiq claimed he was left feeling suicidal following his experiences of institutional racism during his time with the county, has returned a final report together with a set of recommendations.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq called for a report into allegations of racism at his old county to be published after he first came forward a year ago

Yorkshire said in a statement: "There were many allegations made against the club, most of which relate to a period more than 10 years ago.

"Many of the allegations were not upheld and for others there was insufficient evidence for the panel to make a determination.

"It is right, however, to acknowledge from the outset that several of the allegations made by Azeem were upheld and that sadly, historically, Azeem was the victim of inappropriate behaviour.

"This is clearly unacceptable. We would like to express our profound apologies for this.

"The Panel also found that the club failed to implement its policies and procedures in relation to these serious issues.

"The club understands the importance of the Panel's findings."

Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chair Roger Hutton, said: "I would like to acknowledge Azeem's courage in raising these issues, and his participation in the investigation, which I understand must have been very difficult.

"I would also like to express my sincere apology to him for certain failings by the club, which have been highlighted by the panel.

"He has very obviously experienced some difficult and distressing times during the time since 2008 and the club could, and should, have supported him better.

"Since I joined the board in 2020, it has become obvious to me that both prior to and since, it has continually tried to improve its relationship with diverse communities.

"It has however not progressed far enough, particularly as we learn to see the world from fresh eyes, and I consider that this report will be a platform for further important changes at Yorkshire County Cricket Club."

Rafiq: Wait for report has been 'harrowing'

Azeem Rafiq spoke to Sky Sports on Wednesday - prior to the release of Yorkshire's statement - and talked about his disappointment at the length of time it has taken for the investigation to be completed and the negative effect the experience has had on his mental health.

"I think it's pretty disappointing with how the 12 months has panned out," he said.

"Yesterday was a year to the date of the Wisden article being published - and to still be here and waiting is disappointing.

"It feels like the 15 years before was one thing, but the last 12 months has been harrowing.

"I am not going to beat around the bush, it has been incredibly tough.

"Bearing in mind I sat in front of international television and talked about how it affected me mentally, the dark places it got me into - it's got me in those same places, if not worse at times, through this process."