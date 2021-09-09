WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in deciding third T20 international

Watch the series-deciding third T20 international between England Women and New Zealand Women at Taunton.

The sides are tied at 1-1 after two matches.

England won the first fixture at Chelmsford by 46 runs with opener Tammy Beaumont scoring 97 from 65 deliveries, before New Zealand won the second by four wickets at Hove.

After tonight's match, the sides will play five one-day internationals, starting at Bristol on Thursday, September 16.