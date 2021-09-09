WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in deciding third T20 international
England and New Zealand squaring off in deciding third T20I international; England won first game by 46 runs as Tammy Beaumont scored 97; New Zealand fought back in second match at Hove with captain Sophie Devine hitting 50 and taking two wickets in four-wicket victory
Last Updated: 09/09/21 5:53pm
Watch the series-deciding third T20 international between England Women and New Zealand Women at Taunton.
The sides are tied at 1-1 after two matches.
England won the first fixture at Chelmsford by 46 runs with opener Tammy Beaumont scoring 97 from 65 deliveries, before New Zealand won the second by four wickets at Hove.
After tonight's match, the sides will play five one-day internationals, starting at Bristol on Thursday, September 16.