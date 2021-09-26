WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in fifth one-day international
Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in the fifth and final one-day international; England have an unassailable 3-1 lead after victory at Derby on Thursday but will want to end their summer on a high while the White Ferns aim to end the series with a win
Last Updated: 26/09/21 10:26am
Watch the fifth one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Canterbury.
England lead the five-match series 3-1 after a series-clinching victory at Derby on Thursday but with the defence of their 50-over World Cup crown just a matter of months away, they will want to maintain the winning habit.