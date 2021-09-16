WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in first one-day international
Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in first of five one-day internationals; series will help both sides prepare for 50-over World Cup, which takes place in New Zealand in March and April 2022; England won the preceding T20 series 2-1
Watch the first one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Bristol.
England won the preceding T20I series 2-1.