WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in fourth one-day international

Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in the fourth of five one-day internationals; England are 2-1 up and will win series with victory but White Ferns are still in with a shot after winning at Leicester on Tuesday

Last Updated: 22/09/21 2:48pm

Watch the fourth one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Derby.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 after the White Ferns respond to defeats in Bristol and Worcester with victory in Leicester.

