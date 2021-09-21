Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: England Women and New Zealand Women meet in third one-day international

Heather Knight's side face Sophie Devine's in third of five one-day internationals; England will win series with victory having beaten White Ferns in Bristol and Worcester in first two ODIs; further games in Derby on Thursday and Canterbury on Sunday

Last Updated: 21/09/21 11:44am

Watch the third one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women from Leicester.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 after victories in Bristol and Worcester.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK