County Championship: Warwickshire beat Yorkshire to stay in hunt for first title since 2012

Tim Bresnan (left) took six catches in the innings as Warwickshire beat his former county Yorkshire

Warwickshire completed a 106-run win over Yorkshire on the final day at Emerald Headingley to maintain their LV= Insurance County Championship title hopes and end their opponents' chances.

The Bears skittled Yorkshire, who were chasing a target of 224, for 117 in 49.3 overs, with seamers Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles each taking three wickets as Warwickshire moved up to second in Division One and left the hosts down in fifth.

Warwickshire - eyeing a first red-ball title since 2012 - are 3.5 points behind leaders Hampshire heading into next week's final round of fixtures, when they will welcome rock-bottom Somerset to Edgbaston.

County Championship Division One table Team Points 1. Hampshire 58.5 2. Warwickshire 55 3. Lancashire 54.5 4. Nottinghamshire 52 5. Yorkshire 41.5 6. Sonerset 26.5

Hampshire will play third-placed Lancashire at Liverpool, while fourth-placed Nottinghamshire - the final side in with a shout of the title - will host Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire cannot become County Champions but still have a chance of a second-placed finish, which would take them into the Bob Willis Trophy Final later this month against the side that finishes first.

Steven Patterson's side had no answer to Warwickshire's seamers on Wednesday morning having resumed on 50-3 after the third day's play at Headingley was entirely wiped out by rain.

England seamer Woakes (3-26) struck with the third ball of the day, having Gary Ballance caught at slip for 21, as Yorkshire sunk to 50-4 and they were all out 67 runs later in Leeds.

FINAL-ROUND FIXTURES Lancashire vs Hampshire

Warwickshire vs Somerset

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Woakes accounted for Harry Brook (9) to make it 69-5, while Norwell picked up the match-winning wicket when he had last man Ben Coad (2) caught by Warwickshire captain, and former Yorkshire player, Will Rhodes at mid-on.

Another ex-Yorkshire star, all-rounder Tim Bresnan, ended up with six catches in the innings, while he also pinned Dom Bess lbw for four.

DIVISION TWO

Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar ended with 6-43 in Gloucestershire's 10-wicket win over Glamorgan in Cardiff. Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard

Gohar dismissed Andrew Salter (19), Ruaidhri Smith (4) and Timm van der Gugten (14) on the final morning, while Ryan Higgins removed Dan Douthwaite (14), as Glamorgan were all out for 124 having resumed on 57-6.

That left Gloucestershire requiring 15 to win, a total they reached in nine balls through Miles Hammond (4no) and Chris Dent (11no).

DIVISION THREE

