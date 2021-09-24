Captain Heather Knight says her century against New Zealand sets the standard for England batters

England Women captain Heather Knight celebrates after winning the fourth ODI against New Zealand by three wickets

Captain Heather Knight says her desperation to lead by example fuelled her second one-day century for England, which secured a series win over New Zealand.

Knight's 101 earned England a 3-1 victory with Sunday's fifth ODI to come and drove the hosts to 245-7 - a new record chase for her side.

England's top-order batting was under scrutiny after being bowled out within 50 overs in their previous three games and Knight's side looked in trouble again at 71-3 until the captain weighed in with her first 50-over ton since the triumphant 2017 World Cup campaign.

"It's a bit of a monkey off my back because I haven't had an ODI hundred since that first one in 2017," Knight reflected.

"We haven't been at our best as a batting group for the last couple of games and I was desperate to be the one to score a big one for the team and get us over the line.

"You try to win each ball, not think too far ahead, but I knew I was going to have to bat long here. As a side, if we bat 50 overs we're generally going to chase that down, and as soon as I got in I wanted to be the person to get a big one."

Knight made 101 off 106 deliveries only to fall with the finish line in sight. There were still eight needed from 10 balls when Knight was caught in the deep off opposite number Sophie Devine, with England eventually sneaking over the line courtesy of a wide three balls from the end.

Ever the perfectionist, Knight was kicking herself for not completing the job.

"I was super frustrated to get out with that many needed to win," she said. "I wanted to be really ruthless and finish the game so it was a bit annoying that I made it nervy for everyone. I'm just really pleased we got over the line, albeit in a slightly strange way with a wide.

"I got a few expletives out my system sat on the bench. I hate watching, I much prefer being in control out there."

Watch the fifth and final ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women live on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel from 10.30am on Sunday.