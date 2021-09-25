WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: Southern Vipers face Northern Diamonds in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final
Defending champions Southern Vipers play Northern Diamonds in Northampton in a repeat of the 2020 final; Diamonds looking to avoid third straight defeat in a final having also finished runners-up to South East Stars in Charlotte Edwards Cup earlier this season
Watch the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final live as defending champions Southern Vipers take on Northern Diamonds in Northampton.
The game is a repeat of last year's final which Vipers won by 38 runs.
Vipers earned immediate progression to this year's final after topping the table in the league phase, while Diamonds secured their spot after beating Central Sparks by six wickets in Wednesday's play-off at Scarborough.