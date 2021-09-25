WATCH FREE LIVE STREAM: Southern Vipers face Northern Diamonds in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final

Watch the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final live as defending champions Southern Vipers take on Northern Diamonds in Northampton.

The game is a repeat of last year's final which Vipers won by 38 runs.

Vipers earned immediate progression to this year's final after topping the table in the league phase, while Diamonds secured their spot after beating Central Sparks by six wickets in Wednesday's play-off at Scarborough.