India's Smriti Mandhana scores 80 not out on rain-hit day one of day-night Test against Australia

India batter Smriti Mandhana passed 4,500 international runs on day one of the day-night Test against Australia

Smriti Mandhana scored a boundary-filled 80 not out as India Women reached 132-1 from the 44.1 overs possible on a rain-hit first day of the day-night Test against Australia in Carrara.

Mandhana hit 15 fours and a six in her unbeaten 144-ball innings, putting on 93 with Shafali Verma (31) for the first wicket - helped by Australia dropping Verma three times - and then an unbroken 39 with Punam Raut (16) after the tourists had been inserted by home skipper Meg Lanning.

Mandhana passed 4,500 international runs during her knock and has now reached fifty three times in six Test innings, including when she scored 78 against England Women in Bristol in June of this year.

Australia's only success on day one at Metricon Stadium came when Verma was caught off spinner Sophie Molineux by Tahlia McGrath at mid-off as the hosts dismissed the teenager at the fourth time of asking.

Australia celebrate the wicket of Shafali Verma, who was dropped three times

Verma had been dropped on three, 19 and 25, with Lanning unable to grasp the first two chances and Annabel Sutherland spilling the third.

Australia led the multi-format series 4-2 heading into the sole Test, which carries four points for a win and two points each if the match is drawn.

Australia won the first two one-day internationals to extend their world-record winning streak in the 50-over format to 26 matches before India snapped that run with a two-wicket victory in the third and final game.

The Test match - the first between Australia and India since 2006 - is followed by three T20 internationals, also in Carrara, on October 7, 9 and 10.