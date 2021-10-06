Ben Stokes: England all-rounder undergoes second surgery on broken finger

Ben Stokes initially had surgery on his broken finger four months ago

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a second operation on his broken left index finger.

Stokes initially had surgery four months ago after he picked up the injury playing in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals.

While the finger is now on the mend, the 30-year-old is not expected to return from his indefinite leave any time soon.

Stokes is currently taking a break from the game in order to focus on his mental health.

The decision was announced shortly before the Test series against India, an ECB statement reading: "Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game."

Stokes was not available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.