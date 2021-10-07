Ian Watmore steps down with immediate effect as ECB chair

Ian Watmore is stepping down as ECB chair with almost four years of his tenure still remaining

ECB chair Ian Watmore is to step down from his role with immediate effect after just over a year in the position.

Watmore succeeded Colin Graves on a full-term basis last September after an interim period in the job, promising to develop the breadth and depth of the game at all levels from grassroots to the elite ranks over a five-year term.

His appointment was confirmed after an internal investigation cleared him of allegations relating to a previous role at the English Football League.

But last month the 63-year-old was criticised in the wake of England's decision not to tour Pakistan this winter - most noticeably by Michael Atherton, who wrote that Watmore's explanation "raised more questions than answers".

The Times also reports a deterioration in the relationship between Watmore and county chairmen and chief executives during a "shambles of a meeting" on September 29.

But in a statement, the ECB said the decision to part ways with Watmore came by "mutual agreement" and comes after "a successful summer of domestic and international men's and women's cricket, the launch of The Hundred and record numbers playing the game recreationally".

Watmore added: "It is with regret that I step down as Chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love.

"I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me.

"Given this, the Board and I feel the ECB will be better served by a new Chair to take it forward post-pandemic. Leaving now, at the end of the season, gives the Board time to find a new Chair to support cricket through the challenges of the 2022 season and beyond.

"On a personal level, I also retired last month after five years at the Civil Service Commission and recently became a grandfather. I would now like to retire completely from work and enjoy our great game as a spectator."

Current Deputy Chair, Barry O'Brien, will step up as interim Chair, having indicated to the Board that he will not be a candidate for the role.

The ECB will shortly begin the process of appointing a new Chair.