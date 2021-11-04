County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2022 season
See which players have signed for your county for 2022, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Last Updated: 04/11/21 8:42am
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2022 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: Alex Thomson (Warwickshire)
Outs: Matt Critchley (Essex), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Sussex), Nils Priestley (released), Harvey Hosein (retired)
Overseas players: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe)
DURHAM
Ins: None
Outs: Cameron Steel (Surrey)
Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)
ESSEX
Ins: Matt Critchley (Derbyshire)
Outs: Matt Quinn (Kent), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate (both retired)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
GLAMORGAN
Ins: Eddie Byrom (Somerset), James Harris (Middlesex), Sam Northeast (Hampshire)
Outs: Roman Walker (Leicestershire), Nick Selman (released)
Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia)
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Ajeet Dale (Hampshire),Marcus Harris (Leicestershire)
Outs: Dan Worrall (Surrey), George Hankins, Harry Hankins (both released)
Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)
HAMPSHIRE
Ins: Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire)
Outs: Ajeet Dale (Gloucestershire), Sam Northeast (Glamorgan), Tom Scriven (Leicestershire), Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor (both retired)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)
KENT
Ins: Ben Compton (Nottinghamshire), Matt Quinn (Essex)
Outs: None
Overseas players: None confirmed
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Phil Salt (Sussex)
Outs: Taylor Cornall (Worcestershire), Alex Davies (Warwickshire)
Overseas players: None confirmed
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: Roman Walker (Glamorgan), Tom Scriven (Hampshire)
Outs: Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire), Dieter Klein (released)
Overseas players: Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - both Vitality Blast
MIDDLESEX
Ins: Mark Stoneman (Surrey)
Outs: Steven Finn (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Hampshire), James Harris (Glamorgan)
Overseas players: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Richard Levi (released)
Overseas players: None confirmed
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Ben Compton (Kent), Tom Barber (released), Peter Trego (retired)
Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)
SOMERSET
Ins: None
Outs: Eddie Byrom (Glamorgan)
Overseas players: None confirmed
SURREY
Ins: Chris Jordan (Sussex), Cameron Steel (Durham). Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Mark Stoneman (Middlesex), Jade Dernbach, Liam Plunkett (both released), Gareth Batty, Rikki Clarke (both retired)
Overseas players: None confirmed
SUSSEX
Ins: Steven Finn (Middlesex), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Derbyshire)
Outs: Chris Jordan (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Aaron Thomason (released), Mitch Claydon, Stuart Meaker (both retired)
Overseas players: None confirmed
WARWICKSHIRE
Ins: Alex Davies (Lancashire)
Outs: Ed Pollock (Worcestershire), Alex Thomson (Derbyshire)
Overseas players: None confirmed
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Taylor Cornall (Lancashire), Ben Gibbon (Cheshire), Ed Pollock (Warwickshire)
Outs: Ross Whiteley (Hampshire), Alex Milton (released), Daryl Mitchell (retired)
Overseas players: Matthew Wade (Australia)
YORKSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: None
Overseas players: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)