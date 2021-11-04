Cricket News

County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2022 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2022, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Last Updated: 04/11/21 8:42am

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2022 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Alex Thomson (Warwickshire)

Outs: Matt Critchley (Essex), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Sussex), Nils Priestley (released), Harvey Hosein (retired)

Overseas players: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe)

DURHAM

Ins: None

Outs: Cameron Steel (Surrey)

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)

ESSEX

Ins: Matt Critchley (Derbyshire)

Outs: Matt Quinn (Kent), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate (both retired)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Eddie Byrom (Somerset), James Harris (Middlesex), Sam Northeast (Hampshire)

Outs: Roman Walker (Leicestershire), Nick Selman (released)

Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ajeet Dale (Hampshire),Marcus Harris (Leicestershire)

Outs: Dan Worrall (Surrey), George Hankins, Harry Hankins (both released)

Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire)

Outs: Ajeet Dale (Gloucestershire), Sam Northeast (Glamorgan), Tom Scriven (Leicestershire), Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor (both retired)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Ins: Ben Compton (Nottinghamshire), Matt Quinn (Essex)

Outs: None

Overseas players: None confirmed

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Phil Salt (Sussex)

Outs: Taylor Cornall (Worcestershire), Alex Davies (Warwickshire)

Overseas players: None confirmed

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Roman Walker (Glamorgan), Tom Scriven (Hampshire)

Outs: Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire), Dieter Klein (released)

Overseas players: Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - both Vitality Blast

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Mark Stoneman (Surrey)

Outs: Steven Finn (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Hampshire), James Harris (Glamorgan)

Overseas players: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Richard Levi (released)

Overseas players: None confirmed

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Ben Compton (Kent), Tom Barber (released), Peter Trego (retired)

Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Eddie Byrom (Glamorgan)

Overseas players: None confirmed

SURREY

Ins: Chris Jordan (Sussex), Cameron Steel (Durham). Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Mark Stoneman (Middlesex), Jade Dernbach, Liam Plunkett (both released), Gareth Batty, Rikki Clarke (both retired)

Overseas players: None confirmed

SUSSEX

Ins: Steven Finn (Middlesex), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (Derbyshire)

Outs: Chris Jordan (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Aaron Thomason (released), Mitch Claydon, Stuart Meaker (both retired)

Overseas players: None confirmed

WARWICKSHIRE

Ins: Alex Davies (Lancashire)

Outs: Ed Pollock (Worcestershire), Alex Thomson (Derbyshire)

Overseas players: None confirmed

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Taylor Cornall (Lancashire), Ben Gibbon (Cheshire), Ed Pollock (Warwickshire)

Outs: Ross Whiteley (Hampshire), Alex Milton (released), Daryl Mitchell (retired)

Overseas players: Matthew Wade (Australia)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: None

Overseas players: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)

