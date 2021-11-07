T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Afghanistan to reach semi-finals and end India's qualification hopes

Kane Williamson was a picture of calm as he led New Zealand past Afghanistan and into the semi-finals

New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi to book their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate pre-tournament favourites India.

The Black Caps went into the game knowing victory would see them through to the last four and produced a consummate performance as they restricted Afghanistan to 124-8, Trent Boult taking 3-17 and Tim Southee 2-24.

Kane Williamson (40no from 42 balls) then ensured there was no drama in the chase, sharing an unbroken 68-run partnership with Devon Conway (36no from 32) to get his side over the line with 11 balls remaining.

Unless Scotland can provide a shock result and beat Pakistan in Sunday's second game, New Zealand will now face England in Wednesday's first semi-final in Abu Dhabi, with Australia meeting Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday for a place in the final.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first and while Williamson admitted he would have done the same on a used surface, bowling first did not seem much of a hardship for New Zealand as they claimed three wickets in the powerplay.

Adam Milne (1-17) had Mohammad Shahzad caught behind after a bit of juggling from Conway, Boult removed Hazratullah in the next over and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz plumb lbw in the sixth to leave Afghanistan reeling at 19-3.

Najibullah Zadran came in and, for the next 13 overs, was essentially a one-man counter-punch in an impressive knock of 73 from 48 balls that featured six fours and three sixes.

Najibullah Zadran ploughed a lone furrow for Afghanistan with 73 from 48 balls

Around him, though, Afghanistan continued to struggle with Gulbadin Naib (15 from 18) and Mohammad Nabi (14 from 20) the only other batters to reach double figures.

Once Najib fell to Boult, courtesy of a superb catch from Jimmy Neesham, the innings finished with a whimper - Neesham (1-24) taking a wicket and conceding just two runs in the final over.

New Zealand lost Daryl Mitchell (17 from 12) after a confident start to their reply, the returning Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-31) finding the edge through to Shahzad, and Afghanistan had a glimmer of hope when Rashid Khan (1-27) claimed his 400th T20 wicket by bowling Martin Guptill with a googly.

However, even after a few quiet overs with the Afghan spinners showing their quality, Williamson and Conway remained in control of the chase and from the 12th over up to and including the 17th, they scored at least one boundary an over to extinguish any lingering Afghanistan - or India - hopes and move to the brink of victory.

An easy single, punched down to long-on from the first ball of the 19th over completed the most professional of victories for New Zealand, who can now begin to plan for a semi-final and the chance to play in another ICC tournament final.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The final game of the Super 12s sees India face Namibia in Dubai, as Virat Kohli aims to sign off as T20 captain with a win. The match is also Ravi Shastri's last as head coach before Rahul Dravid takes over.

