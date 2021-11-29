New Zealand earn gripping draw with India in first Test as last-wicket pair dig in on day five

Tom Latham scored 52 as New Zealand drew the first Test with India

Debutant Rachin Ravindra and No 11 batsman Ajaz Patel survived intense pressure to help New Zealand draw the opening Test against India in Kanpur.

Chasing a target of 284 for victory on the final day, New Zealand slipped to 155-9 with nearly nine overs to go, and an upbeat India were pressing for victory in fading light.

But Ravindra (18no off 91 balls) and Patel (2no off 23) batted resolutely, seeing out the final 52 deliveries to deny India and guide New Zealand to 165-9 when bad light stopped play.

Opener Tom Latham (52 off 146), nightwatchman Will Somerville (36 off 110) and captain Kane Williamson (24 off 112) played dogged innings for the Black Caps as they reached 118-2 after resuming in the morning on 4-1.

However, when Latham was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin (3-35) before tea, New Zealand went on to lose seven wickets for 37 runs, with Williamson, out lbw, one of four victims for Ravindra Jadeja (4-40)

Ravindra and Patel, though, thwarted India and ensured the series remains tied at 0-0 heading into Friday's second and final Test in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli is expected to return for the second Test having been rested for the first, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side in Kohli's absence.

Ravichandran Ashwin (right) is now India's third-highest Test wicket-taker of all time

Ashwin's three-wicket haul moved him onto 419 Test wickets and up to third on India's all time-list, ahead of fellow spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Ashwin is now behind only Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619).

Watch day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.50am on Friday.