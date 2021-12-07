The Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins to lean on former skipper Tim Paine ahead of Brisbane Test

Pat Cummins says he will contact Tim Paine ahead of the opening Ashes Test

New Australia captain Pat Cummins says he will contact former skipper Tim Paine for words of wisdom ahead of the Ashes opener as he looks to kick off his tenure as skipper with victory.

Cummins has taken the reins following Paine's resignation in the wake of a sexting scandal, with the latter now taking a break from cricket in order to focus on his mental health.

Australia, who face England at The Gabba from Wednesday, are looking for a third successive Ashes series win on home soil having triumphed 5-0 in 2013/14 and 4-0 in 2017/18.

Fast bowler Cummins said: "It's been good to chat. He obviously wishes he was up here and part of it all but he needs to be home. He's going alright.

Joe Root and Cummins will lead their sides out at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday

"I'll probably give him another call (this afternoon) and keep leaning on him for different ideas on how to work with our players. He's got great experience. He's a great guy and I'll keep learning off him."

Cummins - who will be the first frontline seamer to captain Australia in a Test since 1956 - says his elevation to the role was still sinking in.

The 28-year-old, Australia's 47th Test skipper, added: "It's almost crazy, it hasn't probably hit me yet. It's great.

"The lineage of Paine, Smithy [Steve Smith] Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh. They're legends of the game that I grew up watching.

"Steve Waugh was with us in the Ashes last time. He was great, how simple he kept things.

"Michael Clarke made me feel 10 feet tall when I walked out to bowl, even if I didn't feel like I was super-confident. Ricky Ponting is a great people person."