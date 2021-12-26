The Ashes: Third Test to continue after England Covid scare

The Third Ashes Test will continue after England were cleared to head to the MCG after a Covid scare

The third Ashes Test will continue after England's players were given the all clear to leave their hotel after a Covid scare.

With little over an hour before play was due to start, England's players were told not to travel to the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they awaited results of Covid tests following "a positive test in the team's family group".

England were given the all-clear to head to the MCG shortly after following negative lateral flow test results, with play getting under way 30 minutes later than scheduled.

But it was later confirmed by Cricket Australia that two members of England's support staff and two of their family members returned positive Covid-19 results from rapid testing.

The England team will also have PCR tests on Monday, Cricket Australia said, with both teams set to take "extra precautions throughout play".

"There is currently no further impact on fans or other parts of the venue," Cricket Australia added in a statement.

"Cricket Australia and the MCC will continue to monitor the situation and follow the endorsed Victorian Government COVID-Safe Event Plan."

England were bowled out for just 185 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test with Australia due to resume on 61 for one in their first innings, trailing by just 124 runs with nine wickets remaining.

The hosts lead 2-0 after romping to comprehensive victories in each for the first two matches of the Ashes series.

Australia can retain the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne.

Pat Cummins, the Australia captain, was forced to miss the second Test in Adelaide and isolate for a week after being identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Australian authorities are battling a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.