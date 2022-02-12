Indian Premier League auction LIVE! Watch as franchises bid for players to complete 2022 line-ups

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a live stream of the IPL auction Watch a live stream of the IPL auction

Plenty of the world's top Twenty20 cricketers will go to auction in a special two-day event ahead of the Indian Premier League, with all the drama via Sky Sports' live video stream.

England star Moeen Ali will stay at defending champions Chennai Super Kings and compatriot Jos Buttler will remain at Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 campaign, with a total of 27 players retained by last year's eight original franchises.

New teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans already have acquired three players each, with each of the 10 teams allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players and a squad no bigger than 25 players.

Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Jason Roy and Alex Hales are all among the English players set to be involved in the bidding war, while David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith are among the Australian contingent in the mix.

The coverage begins from 6.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and is also being shown live - for free - on the Sky Sports website and app, ahead of the 2022 campaign getting underway in the Spring.

