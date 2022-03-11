Women's World Cup: 'England didn't show up against West Indies but can turn poor form around'

England Women's World Cup title defence has started poorly with successive defeats. Phoebe Graham says improvement is needed but the team have the "resilience" required to get back on track...

​​​England need some of the West Indies' hunger and fire to turn their World Cup around. Two defeats in two games means they are now pretty much in must-win territory.

It's not going to be an easy road to the knockout stages with strong competition left to play and standards dropping. Something needs to change to restore England's hopes of retaining the trophy.

If we rewind to the first game against Australia, that was one hell of a match - high-scoring, with batting masterclasses from some of the best players in the world: Rachael Haynes (130), Meg Lanning (86), Tammy Beaumont (74) and Nat Sciver (109 not out).

Australia's attack looked aggressive and threatening with all bowlers performing. Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath took two wickets apiece and it was fitting that the day after the sad passing of all-time great Shane Warne, leg-spinner Alana King took three wickets.

It showed us what the Women's World Cup is all about - the best in the world competing on the world stage.

Even though Australia ran the show, England's determination and resilience kept them in the game throughout their batting innings. With the high run chase of 311, sadly Sciver's century went unrewarded as the girls fell 12 runs short of a win.

One more strong partnership from the top order would have helped them over the line but they can't seem to find a way to get on the right side of the Aussies this winter.

So, on to the second game...

I'm not normally critical of the England girls because I know how hard they train, how difficult it is in the arena, and how much resilience and strength each individual in that squad has to be where they are today.

But as a fan watching, it felt like they didn't show up and give it everything they've got.

West Indies batted superbly and Deandra Dottin's catch was the epitome of why they won this game - diving one-handed over her left shoulder at point. You dream of taking these spectacular catches and that was the tone set.

England, on the other hand, were poor. Six dropped catches, 23 wides, missed run outs. It isn't the England we all love to watch.

Even with that 60-run, ninth-wicket partnership between Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone, they didn't deserve to win.

The batters aren't firing, the bowling is off par and despite fielding usually being England's super strength, it wasn't against West Indies. It needs to change.

I don't think this is it for England. The individuals in that group have so much grit and resilience and they will find a way. I just hope it's not too late.

