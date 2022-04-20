James Anderson set to play for Lancashire this week as he pushes for England Test recall

James Anderson is set to make his return for Lancashire in the County Championship this week as he presses for an England Test recall.

The 39-year-old and fellow seamer Stuart Broad, 35, were controversially omitted from March's three-Test series in the West Indies, in which England slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Anderson - England's leading Test wicket-taker of all time with 640 wickets in 169 games - sat out Lancashire's first Championship game of the season against Kent at Canterbury last week.

But the paceman is poised to play against Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford from Thursday after being given the go ahead by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Broad, who this week distanced himself from the vacant England Test captaincy position, was also made available for Nottinghamshire's game at Durham but the Daily Mail, for whom Broad writes a column, is reporting he will delay his comeback until the home clash with Worcestershire from April 28.

Rob Key has been appointed England's new managing director of men's cricket

Anderson and Broad's international futures could become clearer over the coming weeks with Rob Key having been appointed as England's new managing director of men's cricket.

England's first Test of the summer is against New Zealand at Lord's from June 2.

Alongside Anderson, Saqib Mahmood is available for Lancashire's Championship fixture with Gloucestershire after being rested for the game against Kent.

However, Ollie Robinson, who missed all three Tests against West Indies due to a back spasm, will sit out Sussex's trip to Worcestershire with a non-Covid illness.