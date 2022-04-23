County Championship: James Anderson takes first wicket of season for Lancashire as Josh Bohannon scores double ton

Josh Bohannon scored a double century and James Anderson took his first wicket of the season as Lancashire dominated day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Resuming the day on 289-3, Bohannon pressed his claims for an England Test spot when the series against New Zealand begins in early June, while Red Rose captain Dane Vilas chipped in with 109 as the hosts ultimately declared on 556-7 in their first innings.

Bohannon made 231 from 467 balls, hitting 30 fours and a six, as he impressed once more having averaged over 53 in last season's County Championship.

In reply, Gloucestershire were reduced to 67-3 by stumps, still trailing by 237 runs going into the final day.

Anderson (1-9), who had looked rusty in bowling 16 wicketless overs in the first innings, appeared somewhere back to his best in an opening spell that saw him remove Australian opener Marcus Harris for seven, edging behind.

Saqib Mahmood (1-11), bidding to keep his Test place after an impressive debut in the West Indies, accounted for Chris Dent (19), while Hassan Ali (1-17) - who claimed 6-47 in the first innings - bowled James Bracey (14) with a brilliant yorker.

Middlesex and Notts clinch convincing wins

Middlesex completed an innings-and-82-run thrashing of Glamorgan inside the first hour on day three in the sides' LV= Insurance County Championship clash in Cardiff.

Glamorgan, whose defeat was their first in three games this season, were bowled out for 132 in their second innings having added just 28 runs to their overnight 106-6.

Toby Roland-Jones (5-40) and Tom Helm (3-24) shared the final four wickets, with Helm bowling Michael Hogan to clinch Middlesex's first win of the Division Two campaign following last week's draw with Derbyshire.

Roland-Jones ended with match figures of 8-74 having taken 3-34 in Glamorgan's first-innings 122 all out, while he also struck 65 as Middlesex made 336 all out in their sole innings after being 110-6.

Roland-Jones removed Glamorgan's Sam Northeast and Michael Neser inside the first three overs on Saturday morning before fellow seamer Helm accounted for Timm van der Gugten and Hogan.