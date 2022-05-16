Saqib Mahmood: Lancashire and England fast bowler ruled out for rest of season with lower back stress fracture

Saqib Mahmood made his England Test debut against West Indies in March

England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

After complaining of back pain in April, Mahmood was unavailable for Lancashire's last County Championship fixture against Yorkshire and scans have revealed he has a lumbar stress fracture and will miss the remainder of the 2022 English summer.

No timeframe has been set for the 25-year-old's return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saqib Mahmood had a dream debut in the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder, taking four wickets in his first two overs Saqib Mahmood had a dream debut in the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder, taking four wickets in his first two overs

After making his first appearance for England in March as part of England's Test tour to the West Indies, rght-armer Mahmood revealed he turned down a chance to join the IPL to increase his chances of playing for his national side.

Mahmood's injury comes as another big blow for England's Test team and with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood already out of contention for the series with New Zealand, McCullum will have a depleted list of seam bowlers to choose from as he prepares to face his old side.

Watch Brendon McCullum's first series in charge of England live on Sky Sports, as his side take on New Zealand in three Tests, starting at Lord's on June 2.