Tom Harrison to step down as English Cricket Board CEO; Clare Connor taking over as interim

Tom Harrison is stepping down from his position of CEO of the ECB, with Clare Connor to take over in an interim capacity.

Harrison, who played cricket professionally with Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, became the ECB's CEO in January 2015, having previously been head of marketing between 2003 and 2006.

England parted company with head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles in the wake of the 4-0 Ashes thrashing to Australia in the winter, but Harrison previously said he had no intention of "running away."

The last year has also seen a racism scandal at Yorkshire in addition to the Ashes defeat, as well as a 1-0 Test series defeat to the West Indies in March.

England had lost 10 and won just one of their previous 14 Test matches under Silverwood, failing to pass 300 even once during a dismal Ashes campaign.

Brendon McCullum has since been appointed new head coach of the England men's Test team, with the red and white ball head coaching roles split under new managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key.

