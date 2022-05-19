Jofra Archer injury: England and Sussex fast bowler ruled out for season with stress fracture in lower back

Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury blow which will keep him out for the season

England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back.

Archer has not played for England since their T20I series in India last March and has undergone three bouts of surgery in the last 14 months with one on his hand to remove a shard of glass, and two on his elbow.

The 27-year-old trained with England in Barbados as part of his rehabilitation earlier this year and he had planned on making his comeback for Sussex in their opening Blast fixture against Glamorgan later this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Archer had Pat Cummins given out caught behind as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test Archer had Pat Cummins given out caught behind as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test

There were hopes that he could play some T20 cricket for England before the end of the season but the latest injury has put paid to any prospect of that.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: "After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

"No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days."

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

He is the third England bowler to be diagnosed with a stress fracture in the past week, with Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood and Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher both receiving similar news.

The Barbados-born quick enjoyed a sensational start to his England career after becoming eligible in 2019, immediately assuming a central role in the one-day team's victorious World Cup campaign and delivering the tense super over that sealed the trophy.

He then proved his credentials with the red ball, making an unforgettable Test debut at Lord's in the Ashes. During that match he bowled a fearsome, hostile spell against Steve Smith that saw the Australia batter become the first player to be substituted under concussion protocols.

But he has managed just 12 more Test appearances since then, with his elbow problems repeatedly forcing him out of contention. England initially tried to treat the joint with injections but eventually conceded that surgery would be necessary.

Director of men's cricket Rob Key admitted on Wednesday that the loss of multiple bowlers to injury is an area England must address.

"It's definitely a concern and trying to find out why this is happening is something that we need to look into and make sure, hopefully it never happens again," Key told reporters.

"As you know with all fast bowlers, unfortunately these are the things that do happen, stress fractures in particular.

"We're going to need to try and get across that as best we can so we can have as many options as possible."

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Archer missed a T20 World Cup and an Ashes tour this winter, but was optimistic that the worst was behind him. Writing for the Daily Mail earlier this month, he said: "In a situation like this, when you are forced to have operations, you do think about whether you are going to play cricket again, whether you're going to play all formats even.

"At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract when things weren't going well, but now I have confidence about what the future holds. Yes, there have been two surgeries, but honestly, I couldn't have written my rehab comeback any better."