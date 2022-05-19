Sussex: Ollie Robinson named for warm-up game against New Zealand, who confirm three Covid cases

Ollie Robinson is part of a 13-player Sussex squad

Sussex have confirmed England pace bowler Ollie Robinson will play in the four-day warm-up game against New Zealand, as he works his way back from injury.

Robinson was recently left out of Brendon McCullum's first England squad with England Men's Cricket managing director Rob Key explaining why.

"He's had a bit of misfortune; he's had a tummy bug, he's been injured and then had a pretty serious tooth problem so it's just meant that he hasn't played enough cricket," Key said.

"We don't feel that he's in a position where we can select him because of what's happened at the start of this year.

Robinson is one of the 13 players selected by Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury as his team take on the ICC World Test Champions on Friday at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

The match is a friendly as the visitors begin preparations for their Test series against England in June, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Jofra Archer will be out for the remainder of the season following the ECB's announcement that he has been diagnosed with a stress fracture to his back. Jack Carson and Steve Finn remain sidelined.

Mohammad Rizwan is unavailable following a bereavement in his family.

Three Covid cases in Black Caps' camp

Three of the New Zealand touring party are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the match.

Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive tests on Friday morning.

The remainder of the tour party have returned negative tests and will continue to be monitored and tested as required.

The four-day warm-up match will go ahead as planned. Both sides will use 13 players but only 11 of them will bat in each innings in the match.

Sussex squad: Tom Alsop, Jamie Atkins, George Burrows, Oli Carter (wk), Tom Clark, Henry Crocombe, Tom Haines (c), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson